Ronald D. Mulanix, 81

Ronald Dean Mulanix, age 81, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin. Ronald was born November 3, 1940, to Kastor and Gladys (Rendall) Mulanix in Blue Earth, Minnesota. He attended Austin schools and graduated in 1959. Ronald worked a welder for several years in Owatonna and Albert Lea, Minnesota, before starting 26-year career with Winnebago Industries. Ronald was an avid collector of baseball cards, coins, die cast metal cars, and comic books. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his brothers, Jerry (Maryanne) Mulanix of San Diego, California, and nieces, Rebecca and Kimberly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kaster and Gladys Mulanix; and brother, Steven Mulanix.

Memorial services are pending. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Blue Earth, Minnesota at a later date. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.