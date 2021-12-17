Robert W. McAlister, 82

Bob McAlister, age 82, of Austin, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Sacred Heart Care Center.

Bob was born May 5, 1939 on the east side of Austin to Bill and Josephine McAlister. He spent his childhood enjoying fishing and ice hockey; hobbies that would live on for him throughout his long life.

Bob proudly retired from Hormel after forty years and then spent the next twenty in Grand Marais, Minnesota with his wife Shirley. Together they took care of Cut Face Creek Park during that time. Bob loved fishing, golfing, and having a beer with family and countless friends. He had the best stories.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; children, Ken, Joann, Mike, Shawn, and Beth; grandchildren, Abby, Isaac, Taylor, Hannah, Emma, Lydia, Ross, Elsie, and Mara.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Herb and Lynn; first wife, Mary; grandson, Jacob.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father Dale Tupper officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.

