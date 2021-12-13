Richard “Grandpa Dick” H. Klemmensen, 91

Richard “Grandpa Dick” Harry Klemmensen, age 91, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, died Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in St. James, Minnesota. Dick was born April 6, 1930, in Summit Township, Minnesota to Harvey and Gertrude (Calverley) Klemmensen. He graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1948. On August 12, 1951, he was united in marriage to Elaine Jacobson at Trinity Lutheran Church near Bixby, Minnesota. Farming was Dick’s passion and livelihood, and he spent his whole life enjoying every minute he could farming. The couple made their home on the family farm and later Ellendale, before purchasing a farm in Blooming Prairie Township, Steele County, Minnesota. The couple lived and farmed there until moving into Blooming Prairie in 2009. Dick was a 4-H leader for over 15 years, many years on the Livestock Committee for the Steele County Fair, eight years on the Union Creamery Board, 26 years on the Blooming Prairie Township Board, 23 years on the Prairie Manor Board, 33 years on the Union Cemetery Board, 18 years on the Pork Producers Board and several years on the church council. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church until he moved into Blooming Prairie and became a member of First Lutheran Church. He loved to golf and watch the sporting events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dick was a fan of the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings, and Blooming Prairie Blossoms. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Dick is survived by his three children, Richard “Rick” (Chris) Klemmensen, Susan (Jeff) Zwiener and Randy (Linda) Klemmensen all of Blooming Prairie; eleven grandchildren, Tricia Steckelberg, Jill Lindeman, Jay Klemmensen, Chad Klemmensen, Kari Forystek, Denny Zwiener, Lisa Bruns, Sami Nelson, Ryan Klemmensen, Brad Klemmensen, and Rachel Blaedorn; 26 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Grady, Cole, Isabel, Trig, Nala, Andi, Bergen, Bailee, Taylor, Kylie, Maren, Maggie, Bobbie, Ty, Bo, Jack, Neila, Jeffrey, Emmerson, Raegan, Ella, Nora, Camden, Landon, Beckham, and one more due in May of 2022; brother, David (Darla) Klemmensen of Lake Elmo, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Darrell (Ramona) Jacobson of Blooming Prairie; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Klemmensen on December 9, 2016; his parents, Harvey and Gertrude Klemmensen; and a son in infancy, Rodney; brother, Bill Klemmensen; sister, Margie Betlach.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. The service will be livestreamed by First Lutheran Church. Masks are encouraged at the visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to recipient of donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.