Patricia A. “Pat” Reinartz, 90

Patricia Ann “Pat” Reinartz, age 90 of Austin passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at her residence. Pat was born October 17, 1931 at St. Olaf Hospital, Austin, MN, the only child of Louis P. and Loretta E. (Lamping) Reinartz.

She grew up in Rose Creek, MN and attended St. Peter’s Catholic elementary school and Rose Creek High School graduating with the class of 1949. Immediately after graduation, Pat began a career as secretary and office manager for several companies including Chinander Auto Body Co., Robbins Co. and Smyth Co. retiring in 1994.

Her faith was the center of her life. She loved sports cars and always drove a classy car.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Loretta Reinartz, all members of the Jos. P. Lamping family, and many Reinartz family members.

Pat is survived by special friends, Jerry and Megan Kraemer family, Jerry and Judy Mergens, and several Reinartz cousins.

Funeral Mass will be at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:00 am with Father James Steffes presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church with Rosary at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in the Lamping family plot. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Augustine Catholic Church or the Mower County Humane Society.

