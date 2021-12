Packer wrestlers split a pair of matches in home opener

The Austin wrestling team beat Rochester Century 42-18 and it lost to Owatonna 60-12 in Ove Berven Gym Friday.

Austin’s Brenan Winkels, who is ranked No. 9 in the state, pinned Century’s Nevan De Gafferly at 182-pounds and he beat Blake Fritcher of Owatonna 4-1 at 195 pounds.

Mason Callahan had a pin against the Huskies at 220 and Ryan Clark had a 6-0 win at 152.

Austin is now 2-3 overall.

Austin 42, Rochester Century 18

106: double forfeit

113: double forfeit

120: double forfeit

126: Por Htoo (A) pinned Logan Douangdy (C)

132: double forfeit

138: Isaak Douangdy (C) Fall over Mark Tamke (A)

145: Jordan Salinas (A) won by forfeit

152: Rylan Clark (A) pinned Sam Johnston (C)

160: Sam Oelfke (A) won by forfeit

170: Garrin Wilson (A) won by forfeit

182: Brenan Winkels (A) pinned Nevan De Gafferelly (C)

195: Mason Callahan (A) pinned Nate Miller (C)

220: Byro Callies (A) won by forfeit

285: Robert Falk (A) won by forfeit