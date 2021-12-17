Packer gymnasts fall to Owatonna
Published 1:14 pm Friday, December 17, 2021
The Austin gymnastics team lost to Owatonna 138.676-127.025 ion the road Thursday.
Katelynn Klouse took third in all-around for the Packers.
AUSTIN RESULTS
Vault: Kate Oelfke (second, 8.65); Hannah Fritz (sixth, 8.25)
Bars: Kate Oelfke (fifth, 7.525)
Beam: Katelynn Klouse (third, 8.6); Reese Norton (sixth, 8.25)
Floor: Kiki Rodriguez (fifth, 8.675); Katelynn Klouse (sixth, 8.55)
All-Around: Katelynn Klouse (third, 31.8); Hannah Fritz (fourth, 31.35)