Packer girls show fight in lopsided loss to Northfield

Published 9:30 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021

The Packers were nearly down double digits in the late minutes when senior Kate Holtz hit the deck and put her body in harm’s way to stop a shot attempt.

She deflected the shot, but the Packers still ended the night on the wrong end of the scoreboard in a 9-0 loss to Northfield in Riverside Arena Thursday.

While the loss was lopsided, the Packers (2-3 overall) didn’t allow a single goal when Holtz and Izzy Hemann were on the ice. Sarah Wangen was on the ice for just one goal as she was stuck playing defense for a stretch.

“That means a lot,” Austin head coach Troy Holtz said. “We had players who did everything they could to not allow a goal That took a lot of determination from a couple of kids. We have a few kids that can really compete against a high level team and I think Northfield is the best team we’ve faced this year.”

The Raiders (5-1 overall) seized a 3-0 lead in the first period and they peppered Austin sophomore goalie Kyia Radford Garcia, who finished with 44 saves.

 “It’s hard when you give up momentum early. Kya faced a ton of shots tonight and it’s hard for the whole team when you see nine goals go up,” Holtz said. “ It’s a hard game because they’re a great team. We can see if we’ll make some corrections.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Northfield 3 3 3  —  9

Austin 0 0 0  —  0

First period

(N) Ayla Puppe (Lucy Boland) 6:38

(N) Puppe (Emerson Garlie) 9:39

(N) Garlie (Puppe, Megan Snyder) 2:40

 Second period

(N) Puppe 2:40

(N) Annaliese Walker  3:35

(N) Mia Miller (Rita Langford, Isabelle Stephes) 5:05

Third period

(N) Miller (Cambria Monson) 4:58

(N) Miller (Garlie, Grace McCoshen) 12:13

(N) Keira Hauskins 11:08

Shots: Austin — 9; Northfield — 53

