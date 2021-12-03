Packer girls show fight in lopsided loss to Northfield

The Packers were nearly down double digits in the late minutes when senior Kate Holtz hit the deck and put her body in harm’s way to stop a shot attempt.

She deflected the shot, but the Packers still ended the night on the wrong end of the scoreboard in a 9-0 loss to Northfield in Riverside Arena Thursday.

While the loss was lopsided, the Packers (2-3 overall) didn’t allow a single goal when Holtz and Izzy Hemann were on the ice. Sarah Wangen was on the ice for just one goal as she was stuck playing defense for a stretch.

“That means a lot,” Austin head coach Troy Holtz said. “We had players who did everything they could to not allow a goal That took a lot of determination from a couple of kids. We have a few kids that can really compete against a high level team and I think Northfield is the best team we’ve faced this year.”

The Raiders (5-1 overall) seized a 3-0 lead in the first period and they peppered Austin sophomore goalie Kyia Radford Garcia, who finished with 44 saves.

“It’s hard when you give up momentum early. Kya faced a ton of shots tonight and it’s hard for the whole team when you see nine goals go up,” Holtz said. “ It’s a hard game because they’re a great team. We can see if we’ll make some corrections.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Northfield 3 3 3 — 9

Austin 0 0 0 — 0

First period

(N) Ayla Puppe (Lucy Boland) 6:38

(N) Puppe (Emerson Garlie) 9:39

(N) Garlie (Puppe, Megan Snyder) 2:40

Second period

(N) Puppe 2:40

(N) Annaliese Walker 3:35

(N) Mia Miller (Rita Langford, Isabelle Stephes) 5:05

Third period

(N) Miller (Cambria Monson) 4:58

(N) Miller (Garlie, Grace McCoshen) 12:13

(N) Keira Hauskins 11:08

Shots: Austin — 9; Northfield — 53