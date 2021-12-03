Packer girls show fight in lopsided loss to Northfield
Published 9:30 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021
The Packers were nearly down double digits in the late minutes when senior Kate Holtz hit the deck and put her body in harm’s way to stop a shot attempt.
She deflected the shot, but the Packers still ended the night on the wrong end of the scoreboard in a 9-0 loss to Northfield in Riverside Arena Thursday.
While the loss was lopsided, the Packers (2-3 overall) didn’t allow a single goal when Holtz and Izzy Hemann were on the ice. Sarah Wangen was on the ice for just one goal as she was stuck playing defense for a stretch.
“That means a lot,” Austin head coach Troy Holtz said. “We had players who did everything they could to not allow a goal That took a lot of determination from a couple of kids. We have a few kids that can really compete against a high level team and I think Northfield is the best team we’ve faced this year.”
The Raiders (5-1 overall) seized a 3-0 lead in the first period and they peppered Austin sophomore goalie Kyia Radford Garcia, who finished with 44 saves.
“It’s hard when you give up momentum early. Kya faced a ton of shots tonight and it’s hard for the whole team when you see nine goals go up,” Holtz said. “ It’s a hard game because they’re a great team. We can see if we’ll make some corrections.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Northfield 3 3 3 — 9
Austin 0 0 0 — 0
First period
(N) Ayla Puppe (Lucy Boland) 6:38
(N) Puppe (Emerson Garlie) 9:39
(N) Garlie (Puppe, Megan Snyder) 2:40
Second period
(N) Puppe 2:40
(N) Annaliese Walker 3:35
(N) Mia Miller (Rita Langford, Isabelle Stephes) 5:05
Third period
(N) Miller (Cambria Monson) 4:58
(N) Miller (Garlie, Grace McCoshen) 12:13
(N) Keira Hauskins 11:08
Shots: Austin — 9; Northfield — 53