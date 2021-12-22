Packer boys swimmers top Owatonna
Published 3:49 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021
The Austin boys swimming and diving team beat Owatonna 96-84 in Owatonna Thursday.
AUSTIN RESULTS
200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (first, 1:49.23); Kyle Mayer, Lucas Myers, Carter Holtz, Doh Htoo (second, 2:08.75)
200-freestyle: Zach Evenson (second, 2:08.65); Thomas Asmus (third, 2:16.83); Noah Holt (fifth, 2:29.75)
200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (second, 2:12.34); Joey Hilkin (fourth, 2:31.67)
50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (first, 23.79); Carter Holt (third, 25.78); Kyle Mayer (fourth, 26.64)
Diving: Riley Ferguson (first, 157.75); Isaiah Cabeen (second, 122.70)
100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (first, 1:01.58); Lucas Myers (second, 1:11.46)
100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (first, 53.07); Jackson Barry (second, 1:01.25); Noah Holt (fifth, 1:05.23)
500-freestyle: Thomas Asmus (second, 6:22.99); Hunter Peters (fourth, 6:39.17)
200-freestyle relay: Joey Hilkin, Carter Holt, Kenny Cabeen, Winston Walkup (first, 1:38.14); Zach Evenson, Jackson Barry, Noah Holt, Thomas Asmus (second, 1:51.93)
100-backstroke: Zach Evenson (second, 1:06.90); Lucas Myers (third, 1:08.88); Kyle Mayer (fourth, 1:09.65)
100-breaststroke: Jackson Barry (second, 1:12.06); Carter Holt (third, fourth, 1:17.75)
400-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Thomas Asmus, Kyle Mayer, Lucas Mayer (first, 4:05.13)