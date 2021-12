The Austin boys basketball team edged out Red Wing (2-2 overall) by a score of 46-41 in Red Wing Tuesday.

Kaden Murely had 13 points for the Packers (2-1 overall).

Austin scoring: Kaden Murley, 13; Cham Okey, 8; Jack Lang, 8; Gage Manahan, 7; Victor Idris, 6; Baui Duop, 2; Manny Guy, 2