Packer boys fall to Century swimmers
Published 10:42 pm Thursday, December 16, 2021
The Austin boys swimming and diving team lost to Rochester Century 91-83 on the road Thursday.
AUSTIN RESULTS
200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin, Matthew Grush (second, 1:49.74); Kyle Mayer, Carter Holt, Zach Evenson, Hunter Peterson (fourth, 2:10.20)
200-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (third, 1:59.23); Lucas Myers (fourth, 2:11.68)
200-individual medley: Carter Holt (fourth, 2:36.38)
50-freestyle: Winston Walkup (first, 23.68); Matthew Grush (fourth, 25.23); Zach Evenson (sixth, 27.06)
Diving: Riley Ferguson (first, 191.30); Isaiah Cabeen (third, 119.80)
100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (third, 101.35)
100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (first, 52.57); Zach Evenson (fifth, 59.42); Kyle Mayer (sixth, 1:03.40)
500-freestyle: Matthew Grush (third, 6:15.36); Hunter Peters (fourth, 6:41.11)
200-freestyle relay: Jackson Hilkin, Noah Holt, Zach Voogd, Jackson Barry (fourth, 1:58.06)
100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (first, 58.55); Joey Hilkin (fourth, 1:11.57); Kyle Mayer (fifth, 1:16.54)
100-breaststroke: Jackson Barry (third, 1:13.49); Carter Holt (fourth, 1:18.32); Lucas Myers (fifth, 1:18.99)
400-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Matthew Grush, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (first, 3:40.40); Kyle mayer, Noah Holt, Hunter Peters, Lucas Myers (fourth, 4:22.85)