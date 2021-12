The Austin boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season when it lost to Alexandria 68-34 in Hopkins Saturday.

Victor Idris had 10 points for the Packers (1-1 overall).

Austin scoring: Victor Idris, 10; Kaden Murely, 7; Buai Duop, 4; Manny Guy, 3; Jared Lillemon, 3; Morris Jabetah, 3; Ater Manyuon, 2; Gage Manahan, 2