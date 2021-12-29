Our Opinion: Support a great cause

In a little over two weeks, the Lyle Area Cancer Auction will hopefully be returning to a live format on Jan. 14-15, at the Lyle American Legion.

This is welcome news both for the organizers as well as those that benefit from the funds generated by the annual auction, which has raised over $3 million in 42 years.

To generate this kind of success, the LAC has relied on its partner events, including the Lucille Johnson Annual Cancer Pool Tournament, Quilting for a Cure, Cropping for a Cure and Cans for a Cure.

These partnerships also include the vast number of people who donate to the auction. Those items that are the source of auction’s revenue as well as the businesses that generously donate.

This year, however, organizers have opted not to directly solicit donations from businesses because of the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on them.

It’s something that was clear to organizers who didn’t want to put any more burden on local businesses who may still be struggling to even keep their doors open or fully staff their operations.

It was a noble, and frankly refreshing move and shows just how much this annual event not only cares about fighting cancer but the communities surrounding it.

However, it also put them in a tough spot because the auction very much wants to be back in person this year and need items to auction. So instead they are opening it up to anybody who wants to donate what they can. All businesses and people need to do is reach out to any number of volunteers or drop off at several locations in the Lyle area.

We hope and urge people to do what they can. While we understand the struggle in this unprecedented time, we also understand that cancer doesn’t go away because there is a pandemic.

Organizations like the LAC are integral in this fight. As research continues to innovate, the need for funding becomes all the more important.

To do this, the LAC needs your help. Look to the break-out box for how you can help or where you can drop items off and do what you can to continue the search for curing cancer.

How you can donate items to the Lyle Area Cancer Auction

Lyle Area Cancer Auction

• Jan. 14, 2022: 6-11 p.m. (tentatively)

• Jan. 15, 2022: Kitchen opens, noon. Auction starts, 1 p.m.

Where: Lyle City Maintenance Building/Lyle American Legion

To donate items, call:

Russ: 507-440-3793

Larry: 507-438-7984

Gary: 507-438-0642

Teresa: 507-440-0314

Amanda: 507-438-9918

Cindy: 507-438-0113

Dan: 386-478-3227

Jodi: 507-383-9884

Roberta: 507-440-8086

Where to drop off

Austin area

• Countryside Auto (2817 17th Street SE), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lyle Area

• Agri Steel (103 First Street), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Lyle American Legion (112 Grove Street), after 5 p.m.

Stacyville Area

• Gordy’s Repair & Implement LTD (207 S Broad Street), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the Lyle

Area Cancer Auction, visit:

www.facebook.com/groups/176599295719085