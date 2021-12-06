Michael N. Thorson, 66

Michael N. Thorson, age 66 of Austin, Minnesota passed away at his home on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Michael Norman “Mike” was born October 12, 1955 in Rochester, Minnesota to Norman and Genevieve (Blom) Thorson. Mike grew up in Rochester, and attended Rochester Schools.

Mike worked as a concrete worker for 15 years, and as a welder for 23 years at McNeilus in Dodge Center. On August 8, 2008 he married Joanne Dawn Lorenzen at Hoflanda Church in rural Austin.

Mike enjoyed tinkering in the garage, and his dogs Molly and Oliver. He most enjoyed time spent with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Gen Thorson; son Benjamin Thorson.

Mike is survived by his wife Joanne Thorson of Austin; children Tina Thorson (Alex) of Kasson, Chad Thorson (Dawn) of Lake City, Trevor (Angie) Thorson of Dodge Center, Aimee Thorson of Austin, Amanda (Victor) Gonzales of Iowa, AJ (Taw) Thorson of Austin, Brianne (David) Wolf of Austin; 16 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren (with 3 more on the way); siblings Cindy Mahoney of Red Wing, Jeff (Ruth) Thorson of Waltham, James Thorson of Rochester, Dan (Brenda) Thorson of Rochester; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Mike’s wish was for no public service. He will be laid to rest at Hoflanda Church Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at clasenjordan.com. Memorials in Mike’s memory may be given to the family. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling arrangements.