Michael B. Lenoch, 75 of Austin, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Mayo Medical Center in Austin, Minnesota.

Mike was born October 25, 1946 in Austin, Minnesota to Bernard and Florence (Deick) Lenoch. In his early years, Mike loved his route on his bike visiting friends and relatives. He also loved his position at Marcusen Ballpark as “Marcusen Mike” where he spent endless days.

In recent years he enjoyed going camping, bowling and going out to eat with his housemates and staff. He loved the holidays, especially Christmas, Halloween, and his birthday with family and friends.

Mike was also employed at Cedar Valley for many years and was proud of his time there.

Mike is survived by sisters Diane (Bob) Maresco, Wanette (Rick) Blaser, and Anita (Cerren) Perkins; brother Jon (Wanda) Lenoch; nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mike is also survived by a very special friend and caregiver, Sue Brown.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Florence (Deick) Lenoch, and brother Steve (Jane) Lenoch.

We want to offer our thanks to all of the wonderful nurses and doctors at Mayo Austin who took extra care and watched over Mike at this difficult time. The family is so thankful for all of you and deeply appreciative.

Another special thanks to Sue Brown and staff who took excellent care of Mike for many years. You will always be special to Mike’s family.

Mike loved parties, so we will celebrate his life by having a huge party in the summer of 2022. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at clasenjordan.com.