Melissa Jo Windschitl, 40

Melissa Jo Windschitl, age 40, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at her home in Austin. Melissa was born August 15, 1981, in Austin, Minnesota to Jerry and Connie (Pogones) Mayzlik. She was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Melissa attended post-secondary at Riverland Community College in Austin and graduated with the class of 2000 from Blooming Prairie High School. On October 10, 2010, she married Daryl Windschitl. Melissa held various positions throughout her working years including, McFarland Trucking, Alexander Insurance, and lastly as a sales support specialist for Hormel Foods. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going to drag shows, taking road trips, attending car shows, and had a special interest for Mopars. Melissa loved going to many concerts, from Christian rock all the way to Metallica. She also looked forward to the tradition of attending Monster Jams every year with family and friends. Melissa was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband, Daryl Windschitl of Austin, MN; parents, Jerry and Connie Mayzlik of Austin, MN; stepchildren, Anthony Donahue of Sioux Falls, SD, Carter Blaufuss of Mankato, MN, and Mackenzie Windschitl of Rochester, MN; sister, Jackie Wertish of Lyle, MN; aunts and uncles, Linda Flatten, Russell Briggs, Joanne (Jim) Misgen, Terry (Joe) Wondra, Peggy (David) Larken, Judy Schwartz, Glenn Wynia, Ronald (Penny) Mayzlik, and John (Sandra) Mayzlik; nieces and nephews, Matthew, Maddie, and Logan; many cousins and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Russell and Ruth Mayzlik; maternal grandparents, Lovirn and Betty Pogones; and several aunts and uncles, Frank Mayzlik, Susan Wynia, Roger Schwartz, and Diane Briggs.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will be in Lansing Cemetery, Lansing. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.