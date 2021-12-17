Mayo Clinic Health System relocates vaccination sites to main campuses

Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 and influenza vaccination sites will relocate back to the main clinic campuses in Austin, Albert Lea, Owatonna and Red Wing.

Patients will go to the clinic’s main entrance to check in for appointments for vaccinations or boosters.

The off-site vaccination locations at 1705 SE Broadway Ave., Albert Lea; 101 14th St. NW, Austin; 134 Southview St., Owatonna; and 906 College Ave., Red Wing, will no longer offer vaccinations.

Appointments continue to be required for COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots and flu shots. To make appointments, patients can:

Self-schedule using Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic app:

If you do not have a Patient Online Services account, create one online at mayoclinichealthsystem.org or by calling 1-877-858-0398, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you have children under 13, you can schedule appointments for them through Patient Online Services.

If you are the parent or guardian of a minor 13–17, you will need caregiver access to schedule an appointment for him or her using Patient Online Services. You also can call 507-434-9929 to schedule an appointment (caregiver access not required).

Schedule by phone:

Call 507-434-9929 for COVID-19 vaccination and booster appointments at Southeast Minnesota locations.

Call 507-538-4040 for COVID-19 vaccination and booster appointments in Rochester.

Call your local clinic’s appointment line, available at mayoclinichealthsystem.org .

Patients also may request a COVID-19 vaccination, booster or flu shot at the end of a primary care or medical specialty appointment in Albert Lea, Austin, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Lake City, Owatonna, Red Wing or Rochester.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota is providing COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters to people who are eligible according to the Minnesota Department of Health:

Every Minnesotan 5 and older can get vaccinated.

Every Minnesotan 16 and older can get a booster shot.

People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster shot at least two months after the first dose. Anyone who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines should get a booster shot at least six months after the second dose.