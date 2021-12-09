Mayo Clinic Health System announces Season of Gratitude Funding Awards

The Southeast Minnesota Region of Mayo Clinic Health System has announced it is awarding $50,000 to support local school districts across Southeast Minnesota to help with the health and wellness of teachers and staff members. Last month, Mayo Clinic Health System staff cast their ballots, determining how these dollars should be spent in their local communities. The Season of Gratitude awards were made based on the size of the school district, with the largest school districts receiving $3,500.

“The staff and teachers in our schools have been taking care of our communities’ most precious resource – our children,” says Jennifer Horn, M.D., chair of clinical practice, Southeast Minnesota Region of Mayo Clinic Health System. “It has been a challenging and stressful time. We’re proud to show our gratitude through these gifts.”

Some of the local recipients in Mower and Freeborn counties include:

Albert Lea Area Schools ISD 241

Austin Public Schools 492

United South Central Schools

Alden-Conger Public Schools

Grand Meadow Public School ISD 495

NRHEG Public Schools

Pacelli Catholic Schools, Inc.

Hollandale Christian School

Southland Public Schools ISD 500

LeRoy-Ostrander Public Schools

Glenville-Emmons Schools

Lake Mills Community School

Lyle Public School

St. Theodore Elementary School in Albert Lea

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Adams

Mayo Clinic Health System collaborates with community organizations year-round, providing support for programs addressing mental health, substance use disorders, the well-being of children and youth, homelessness, and food insecurity. Additional support focuses on furthering diversity, equity and inclusion, and expanding access to COVID-19 information and vaccinations.

The funding is part of a total of $500,000 being distributed across the Mayo Clinic communities in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota and Wisconsin as part of the Season of Gratitude program.