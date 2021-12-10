Maureen Denise “Langan” Frein, 66

Maureen Denise Frein, 66, of Battle Creek, MI, passed away December 7th, 2021. She was born December 13th, 1954 in Austin, Minnesota to Robert and Barbra Langan. She attended Pacelli High School, graduating in 1973. She was married to Edwin Frein in 1974. She acquired her LPN degree in Nursing with Austin Area Vocational Technical Institute, and then on to her RN of Nursing at Austin/Riverland Community College. She continued her education with Spring Arbor College, in Spring Arbor, Michigan, graduating with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in 1997. Maureen worked at many facilities including the VA Medical Center in Battle Creek, MI, and employed as the Director of Nursing and Director of Education at Mercy Pavilion. She taught CNA classes at Kellogg Community College. Maureen continued employment at The Oaks at North Pointe Woods, and then enjoyed working at Bronson at Home Hospice. She finished her career at Marshall Nursing and Rehab Center in 2019. Once retired, Maureen continued her passion to care for others with taking occasional traveling nursing positions.

Maureen is survived by her husband Edwin; children Robyn (Scott) Wright, Kara (Duane) Packer, Chad (Sarah) Frein, and Jarrod (Amy) Frein: 10 Grandchildren and one great grand son; Siblings: Marcia (John) Tobar of Austin, MN; Margie (Lynn) Reich of Minneapolis, MN; Michelle Holtorf of Austin, MN; Bobby Langan of Austin, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Barbra Langan; Brother Brad Langan; Sister Mary Beth.

Visitation and Funeral services will be held on December 11, 2021 at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service located at 223 Bedford Rd N, Battle Creek, MI 49037. Visitation for friends and family starts at 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A service officiated by Pastor Steve Olmsted will follow after visitation at 1:00 pm. A celebration of life reception will be held immediately following the service at a location to be announced at a later time. Arrangements by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service (269) 965-5145. www.bachmanhebble.com