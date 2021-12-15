Mable J. Hjelmen

Mable Joyce Hjelmen passed away Tuesday December 14, 2021. Mable was born December 1, 1931, she graduated from Austin High School in 1950. Mable worked at Hormel foods for 30 plus years while putting herself through Nursing school. Retiring from Hormel in 1986 she began a career as a nurse, working the next 20 plus years at Prairie Manor nursing home. Mable was a Joy to be around and had many friends, she will be missed by many, especially Joy-Jill and Jan

There will be a celebration of life in the spring at the JC Hormel Nature Center. Preferred memorials to the JC Hormel Nature Center