The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Grand Meadow (4-3 overall) 61-37 in Pacelli Tuesday night.

Buay Koak had 20 points and eight rebounds for LP (5-0 overall).

“We played great defense tonight and we played great as a team,” LP head coach Carl Truckenmiller said.

LP scoring: Buay Koak, 20; Jake Truckenmiller, 16; Mac Nelson, 11; Hunter Bauer, 5; David Christianson, 3; Trey Anderson, 2