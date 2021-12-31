Kevin Nelson: Outdoor rink ice may be arriving soon; dome baseball approaching

We’re starting to think, similar to some other winter-activity enthusiasts, about ice skating on outdoor rinks and sledding at Skinner’s Hill (not to mention cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at the nature center), but I must admit, we were pleased with the extended fall weather to be able to accomplish yet a few more parks tasks.

At Kaufman Park, the crew will be underlaying ice on the smaller rink with a plastic liner; this will be a test, to see if the savings on water use and related maintenance staffing (to apply water) justify the cost of the liner. We’re quite certain that it should hold water much better than did the dry ground last winter. It appears that temperatures will be and then remain sufficiently low enough to begin this work early next week. As of recent would have been good for some ice making, but downed trees and limbs have kept he crew well occupied

Public skate times have been available at mostly Packer Arena and sometimes Riverside as an alternate, depending upon scheduled ice time at either. You can register online for these upcoming times through the City of Austin’s web site or the department Facebook page.

Dome Baseball is also available for 7-12-year-olds, and it will begin in early January. The deadline to register is Jan. 3. Don’t delay; register today!