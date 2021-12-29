Jena DeMoss: A healthy you in 2022!

A fresh start. A clean slate. A new beginning. However you look at it, the New Year is a time when we are hoping to create healthier habits with health and wellness. With all of the diets, fads and products on the market promising unrealistic outcomes for health and fitness goals, it can seem overwhelming figuring out where to begin.

Hy-Vee has the perfect solution to create a more healthful you in the New Year, and for years to come, by adjusting your diet and working with THE health and nutrition expert: a registered dietitian. Improving eating habits can be difficult, so your Hy-Vee dietitians recommend beginning with small changes that can help not only improve energy levels and sleep, but also make those clothes fit just a little better.

One easy way to start improving your health is to make simple swaps in the kitchen that can make small shifts in your overall nutrition. Our Hy-Vee dietitians have put together our top five simple swaps outlined below.

Dietitian’s Top 5 Food Swaps for the New Year:

Simple Swap No. 1: Salted almonds instead of potato chips

When craving a salty, crunchy snack, try a handful of nuts instead of reaching for a bag of chips. Nuts contain heart-healthy, unsaturated fats along with fiber and are a lower-sodium option.

Simple Swap No. 2: Spinach instead of iceberg lettuce

Spinach has more protein, calcium, iron, fiber and minerals than iceberg lettuce. Lettuce is still nutritious; spinach is simply a better nutritional bargain per serving.

Simple Swap No. 3: Whole-grain dinner roll instead of white dinner roll

Whole grains are rich in protein, fiber, B vitamins and many other nutrients that can help lower blood pressure, strengthen the immune system and aid in weight control.

Simple Swap No. 4: An apple instead of apple juice

To reap the full benefits, go for a whole piece of fruit instead of fruit juice. Whole fruit has more nutritional value, less sugar and fewer calories.

Simple Swap No. 5 – Black coffee instead of soda

For a boost of energy, brew a cup of coffee or some green or black tea rather than drinking a caffeinated soda. Coffee and tea are sugar-free and rich in antioxidants.

Whether you’re looking for more guidance on basic nutrition, are hoping to lose weight or want an easy weekly meal plan, your Hy-Vee dietitians can help! Visit www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx and set up a virtual appointment for a FREE Discovery Session. This session allows us to learn more about your health and wellness goals and discover which of our many services will be the best fit for your needs. Let us be your guide this New Year to a healthier YOU!