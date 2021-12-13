Janet Schneider, 81

Janet Ruth (Osmundson) Schneider, age 81, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2021, surrounded by her children after a lengthy battle with dementia. Jan was a long-time resident of Owatonna, MN before moving to Mill City Senior Living of Faribault, MN in 2019.

Jan was born to Sigurd and Jean (Tiegen) Osmundson of Adams, MN on October 6, 1940. She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Dr. Peter A. Schneider, their three children Chris (Karie) Schneider of Faribault, MN, Michelle (Tim) Johnston of Chaska, MN, and Anne (Gordy) Jones of Corcoran, MN. She is also survived by her grandchildren Marissa (Regan) Haffele, Jocci Schneider, Mattea Johnston, McKenna (Matt) VanFossen, Spencer (Rachael) Jones, great-grandson Caden Jones, several in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Jan is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Darrell and Steven Osmundson as well as her father and mother-in-law Dr. Paul and Lois Schneider, brothers-in-law Bill and Timothy Schneider and sisters-in-law Ginny Schneider and Carol Osmundson.

Jan graduated from Adams High School in 1958. She attended Luther College in Decorah, IA and graduated from Mankato State University in Mankato, MN. She worked as a juvenile probation officer for the Steele County Court Service for several years.

Jan was an avid reader and had many interests including playing bridge, tennis, golf and exploring her Norwegian heritage. She was a member of several organizations and enjoyed volunteering, especially delivering meals for Meals on Wheels.

Jan loved doting on her grandchildren, spending time with friends and trips to the Rocky Mountains and the Ozarks. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 10AM-1PM at the Owatonna Arts Center (435 Garden View Lane, Owatonna, MN 55060).

The family would like to thank Brighton Hospice Minnesota for their amazing love and care for Jan. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up with Brighton Hospice Minnesota (4500 Park Glen Road, Suite #475, St. Louis Park, MN, 55416). For more information or to leave an online condolence message go to www.megercares.com