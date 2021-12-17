Jamey Helgeson: Chicken and Dumplings fundraiser in January

Mark your calendars for the Chicken Dumpling Soup and Chili Supper Fundraiser from 4:30-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the Mower County Senior Center.

Reserve your meals in advance by clicking https://tinyurl.com/soupchili2022, walk-in orders are welcome. Tickets are $9 per adult and $6 per child (12 and under). Pay with cash or check upon arrival. Meals include your choice of chicken dumpling soup and or chili, garlic bread, dessert, beverages and crackers.

Every donation, large or small, will help cut expenses and increase profits: We need boneless chicken, hamburger, carrots, celery, and financial donations to purchase other items. Call the LIFE Mower County office at 507-433-8994 today and let us know how you can help.

All fundraising done by the People First Aktion Club is for self-advocacy training and community service projects decided on by the group. Support these self-advocates that give back to those that have supported them.

Volunteers are needed and can register at https://tinyurl.com/soupchili2022volunteer.

Upcoming Events

Monday: People First Aktion Club Christmas Party, 4 p.m.

Tuesday: Movie and Munchies, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Virtual Happy Hour, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 28: Bingo, 6 p.m.

Dec. 29: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

Dec. 30: Virtual Game Night, 4:30 p.m.