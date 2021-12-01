Isabella “Bella” Victoria Ann Brandt, 16, of Apple Valley, Minnesota passed away on November 25, 2021, in Brainerd, Minnesota. Bella was born February 21, 2005, in Austin, Minnesota, to Leslie Lerud and Troy Brandt.

Bella enjoyed spending time at the beach with her friends and cozy, comfy nights with her animals. She was a very private person with a huge heart.

Bella is survived by her mom, Leslie Lerud of Apple Valley, Minnesota; dad, Troy Brandt of Austin, Minnesota; siblings, Dawson Hollund of Mankato, Minnesota, Jackson Hollund currently stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Colton Lange of Mankato, Minnesota, Bailee Brandt of Austin, Minnesota, Sydnee Brandt of Austin, Minnesota; grandparents, Victoria Sparks and Wayne Lerud, both of Austin, Minnesota, and Joyce Brandt of Austin, Minnesota; aunts, Leonda (Randy Tovar) Lerud of Austin, Minnesota, Lisa (Darry) Sutter of Richfield, Minnesota, Shannon (Dave) Hart of Lyle, Minnesota; cousins, LaTia (Peter Christianson) Childers of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Leland (Taylor) Childers of Austin, Minnesota, Lauren and Meadow Sutter of Richfield, Minnesota, Hailee Hart and Jordan (Ashley Norby) Hart of Lyle, Minnesota; fur babies, Libby and Max; and boyfriend, Tashaud Nelson of Apple Valley, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Kenny Brandt; and great-grandparents, Harlan and Agnes Lerud.

A celebration of Bella’s life will be held in summer 2022. Donations can be made on Venmo to @Leslie-Lerud for Bella’s celebration of life. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com