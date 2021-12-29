In Your Community: Sticker SHOCK is back

Austin Positive Action Coalition, Several local liquor stores and the Austin Police Department collaborated to bring back sticker shock earlier this month. STAND (Students Taking A New Direction) will increase the awareness of the importance that only people over 21 are allowed to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages.

Students applied “THANK YOU” stickers and bottle hangers on alcohol containers at five of the seven licensed off sale liquor stores on Thursday evening.

“This holiday season our students want to spread the joy by thanking those adults who DON’T provide alcohol to those underage.” remarked Bill Spitzer, APAC coordinator. “This is a way students can take part in the prevention of underage use of alcohol.”

Austin Positive Action Coalition Six STAND (Student taking A New Direction) students were accompanied by student advisors and a law enforcement officer as they applied stickers and bottle hangers on alcohol products.

STAND is a youth-led group at Ellis Middle, Austin High School and Pacelli that encourages healthy and responsible decisions while developing leadership traits. Cheers, Hy-Vee, Walmart, Bell and Apollo stores all participated in the prevention effort. Sticker Shock is a youth-led prevention program designed to support existing as well as encourage new community activism, cooperative efforts, and community capacity building to combat underage drinking and its related programs — specifically, adults providing alcohol to minors.

Sticker Shock seeks to reach those persons 21 years of age or older who might illegally purchase alcohol and provide it to minors.