In Your Community: Shriners support Salvation Army

The first Friday in December is a day designated for Shrine members and ladies to ring bells for the Austin Salvation Army Food Shelf.

This year, on Dec. 3, they covered three sites, which included Jim’s Market Place, Sterling Main Street, and Hy Vee Foods. In addition, they did a Bruins pre-game collection at Riverside Arena and the traditional 7 p.m. bar run.

This year, Shriners were able to collect $3,100 for the Salvation Army.

The Austin Shrine Club is proud of this tradition and appreciates the community support they receive for not only this project but also the collection of pop cans for the Shrine Hospital for Children in the Twin Cities.