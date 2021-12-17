In Your Community: Rotary fills bags for Backpack Program

Published 5:46 pm Friday, December 17, 2021

By Daily Herald

The Austin Rotary Club filled bags during their Monday meeting for the Mower County Backpack Program as part of a community service project. Photo provided

More News

Hartland residents describe their experiences during Wednesday tornado

Annual Christmas dinner canceled for second year

3 tornadoes touched down in Freeborn County Wednesday night

‘Wishing Tree’ sculpture installed at Austin Aspires

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections