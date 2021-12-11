Hill, Larson & Walth, PA and Accurant LLC announce the merger to offer expanded services

Will provide greater reach and access to broader services

Hill, Larson & Walth, PA and Accurant LLC are pleased to announce the merger of both companies that will expand services to southern Minnesota and will add to Accurant’s existing offices in Bloomington, Grand Rapids, Deer River, Sturgis, South Dakota and Carroll, Iowa.

The merger will provide clients access to expanded service capabilities and resources with a greater geographic coverage. Clients will continue to receive the same trusted expertise they’ve come to appreciate.

Accurant provides consulting, tax, accounting, audit, review and financial services to its clients with a strong emphasis on client service and broad expertise. Hill, Larson & Walth’s tax and accounting pros will be highly complementary to the Accurant family. Accurant Hill Larson Walth will continue the work that has served generations of clients, including tax return preparation, accounting, payroll, bookkeeping, financial reviews, and audits. The merger will provide clients with even more business-focused professional expertise, including strategic services, while still serving the local community.

“This is a great opportunity for us to expand our service offerings while keeping to our mission of providing great client service. We look forward to continuing to build upon the well-established business that Hill, Larson and Walth has developed in southern MN,” said Bo Nickoloff, Accurant’s president. “We are excited for this new transition with Accurant Hill Larson Walth. Accurant brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and expanded service offerings. Our staff will be here to continue to provide the high-quality service you have come to expect.”

In 1971, Erwin Hill opened a tax and accounting office in Albert Lea, MN. Four years later the Austin, MN office was established. Greg Larson, CPA joined the firm in 1978 and Ron Walth, CPA joined in 1995. The firm’s service offerings also expanded from income tax and financial reporting to include audits and reviews.