Hennepin County sheriff sentenced to probation in DUI crash

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson has been sentenced to two years’ probation in connection with a misdemeanor drunken driving charge.

Hutchinson crashed his county-owned SUV near Alexandria during the early morning hours of Dec. 8 after attending a state sheriff’s conference. His blood alcohol content was 0.13%. The legal limit to drive in Minnesota is 0.08%

He was initially charged with four misdemeanor drunken driving offense, including carrying a pistol under the influence. He pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree driving under the influence Thursday in a deal with prosecutors.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that he was sentenced Monday. His probation conditions prohibit him from using alcohol or drugs and he must submit to random testing. He also was fined $610. A 90-day jail sentence was stayed.

Hutchinson broke two ribs in the crash but has returned to work. He has called the accident a “wake-up call” and has entered an outpatient treatment program to deal with his alcohol issues.