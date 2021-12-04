Downtown flower basket fund drive kicks off

On Wednesday, organizers behind the annual flower basket fundraiser came together on Main Street to kick off the annual campaign.

This year marks 27 years of beautifying downtown Austin through colorful arrangements at Austin’s heart.

“It’s amazing how our community does such a good job of bringing people together,” said Bonnie Rietz. “There are many, many people working together to get it done.”

In years past the flower basket program has featured 248 baskets throughout downtown, but next summer that will be bumped up to 256 pots.

“We’ll be adding pots to where people have requested them,” Rietz said.

The fundraiser has set a goal of $45,000 with the City of Austin setting aside $20,000 and another $15,000 expected from private donations. Hormel Food Corporation is donating $5,000 and another $5,000 is coming from leftover funds from last year.

Flowers will once again be provided by Hilltop Greenhouse and Farm near Hollandale.

Another extension from years past continues to be the addition of plantings in the various ground-based pots along Main Street.

This is the second year of making sure there is something planted or placed for every season of the year.

It’s an impact that doesn’t fail to get people’s attention.

“People come into the Spam Museum and they mention just how beautiful the flowers are,” Rietz said.

If you wish to donate to the flower basket drive, make your tax-deductible check City of Austin with “Flowers 2022” written in the memo and deliver it to Tom Dankert at City Hall, 500 4th Ave. NE.