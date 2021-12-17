Douglas and Elsie Kiser, 97

Douglas Eugene Kiser, age 97, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. Just a day later, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, his loving wife of 76 years, Elsie Theresa Kiser, age 96, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away at Prairie Manor Care Center. Douglas was born July 16, 1924, in Mendota, Illinois, to Berle and Maude (Greyer) Kiser. He graduated from Mendota High School. On June 27, 1944, he entered the United States Navy, serving his country during WWII and earning the rank SV-6. He was honorably discharged from the service on April 1, 1946. Elsie Attaway was born October 14, 1925, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Andrew and Viola (Parpare) Attaway. Douglas and Elsie were united in marriage on April 15, 1945, in New Orleans. To this union six children were born. While living in Louisiana, Elsie worked for Binders Bakery and was trained by the two head bakers. Her specialties included homemade roses and wedding cakes. Elsie’s family always remembered her humming tunes while baking. She took pride in her appearance and was always dressed to the nines. Douglas and Elsie made their home in the Brownsdale, Minnesota area where they farmed and raised their family. In addition to farming, Douglas had a 30-year career with Hormel Foods, retiring in 1979.

Survivors include their children, Cynthia Anderson of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Douglas (Angie) Kiser of Sargeant, Minnesota, Carol Wendt of Kasson, Minnesota, Andre (Paula) Kiser of Waltham, Minnesota, Brenda (Chris) Rasmussen of Hollandale, Minnesota, and Kevin (Kolleen) Kiser of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and Elsie’s brother, Alton (Karen) Attaway of Lacombe, Louisiana. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Berle and Maude Kiser; 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Viola Attaway; 6 brothers and 6 sisters.

A funeral service will be held for Douglas and Elsie at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Brownsdale, Minnesota. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.