Dean R. Dreyer, 58

A prayer service for Dean Dreyer will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday December 17, 2021 at St Patrick Catholic Church in Le Roy, MN with Rev Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating. There will be a luncheon at the Le Roy Community Center following. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday December 16, 2021 at the Hindt Funeral Home in Le Roy and will continue for 1 hr prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Dean Robert Dreyer, age 58, of Chester, IA passed away peacefully December 13, 2021 at his home. He was born November 04, 1963 to Herb and Dorothy (Dennis) Dreyer in Austin, MN. Dean grew up in Austin and attended and graduated from Austin Central High School in 1982. Following High School he attended Austin Vo-Tech for mechanics. Dean was employed at Bauer Built for many years. For the last 42 years he enjoyed going to the Brainerd International Raceway. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, restoring cars and riding his E-Bike.

He will be greatly missed by his 2 brothers, David (Dee) Dreyer of Brownsdale, MN and Dwight (Val) Dreyer of Le Roy, MN, 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley Dreyer of Le Roy, MN and Sue Matson of Texas. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his good friend Jack (his pet turkey). He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Dennis and Donnie Dreyer.

