Convictions: Nov. 21-28

Carrie Lynn Anker, 38, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. She was also fined $50.

Jacob Richard Greenback, 26, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana and was fined $900. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 150 days in jail. He was given credit for 10 days served.

Jacob Robert Kaput, 35, Rochester, was sentenced to seven years probation for felony first degree DWI-under influence of alcohol. He was also fined $50 and pay restitution of $4,500. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 72 months in prison.