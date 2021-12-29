Convictions: Dec. 12-19

— Celleny Elizabeth Garcia, 33, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor obstruct legal process-interfere with police officer. She must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 179 days in jail. She was given credit for one day served.

— Daniel Jim, 22, of Austin, was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation for felony criminal sexual conduct-fourth degree-victim mental impaired/helpless. He must follow several conditions and pay a $1,000 fine. Failure to do so could result in 24 months in prison.

— John Melvin Karnes, 57, Albert Lea, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony assault-third degree-substantial bodily harm. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 18 months in prison. He was given credit for 61 days served.

— Abraham Lagat, 34, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for DWI operate a motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 157 days in jail. He was given credit for 23 dazed.

— Derek Joseph Leichtnam, 38, Austin, was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must remain law-abiding and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Marshawn Leshore, 26, Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs procure/possess/control by fraud or deceit. He must follow several conditions.

— Oboya Lual Ojulu, 50, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony first degree DWI refuse to submit to breath test. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison. He was given credit for 82 days served.

— Curtis Allen Root, 34, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine. Failure to do so could result in 351 days in jail. He was given credit for 14 days served.

— Daniel Christ Wendroth, 57, Austin, was sentenced to four years probation for felony domestic assault. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months, one day in prison.

— Matthew Douglas Carpenter, 49, Grand Meadow, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $700 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Edwin Douglas Cunningham, 39, Mazeppa, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault-subsequent violation. He must follow several conditions and pay a $300 fine. Failure to do so could result in 365 days in jail.

— Ashley Edwin Herry, 39, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation, for second degree DWI refuse to submit to breath test. She must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 178 days in jail. She was given credit for two days served.

— Shane Douglas Postema, 32, Austin, was sentenced to five years probation for felony first degree DWI-alcohol concentration of .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay a $900 fine. Failure to do so could result in 48 months in jail.