Carol A. Wright, 94

Carol Ann Hansen was born to Ina Hjelmen Hansen and Anhart Hansen on May 24, 1927. She graduated from Blooming Prairie, MN High School. Carol married Clayton Munck Peterson on October 18, 1946 in the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, IA. They had two children, Thomas and Patti. Clayton worked as an electrician for Hormel’s and Carol went to Beauty School and later had her own business, Carol’s Beauty Shop, in their home. It was a very successful business for many years. When Clayton died in 1975, she went to work for Younkers. Later she married Ralph B. Wright on September 1, 1989.

Church was a very important part of her life. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. She was active in WELCA, Shut-Ins, quilting and teaching Sunday School. She volunteered for the Red Cross Bloodmobile, Austin Art Center and the Senior Center. She loved quilting, carving, painting, gardening and reading. She belonged to the Eagles and Elks.

Carol is survived by her children, Thomas (Susan) Peterson of Big Bend, WI, Patti (Craig) Bradash of Cold Spring, MN; step children, Rebecca (Andrew) Haugland of Chesterfield, VA, Stephen (Barb) Wright of Austin, MN; grandchildren, Natalie (Rick Kump) Peterson, Gretchen (Terry Trimble) Peterson, Matthew (Lisa) Peterson, Alex (Megan) Peterson, Heather (Brett) Boyum, Jared Behne, Katie Reich; step-grandchildren, Marisa (Cory) Nagele, Emily (Tim Rodgers) Wright, Isaiah (Becky) Wright, Brianne (Matt) Wilner and Peter (Naomi) Haugland; siblings, Robert Hansen, Marie Seykora, Karen Freiheit, Jim Hansen, Judy Livingston, Gary Hansen, Terry Hansen; many great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ina and Anhart Hansen; husbands, Clayton Peterson, Ralph Wright; sisters, Jeanette Underwood, Ann Anderson, Helen Mehus, Eileen Peterson; brothers, Eugene “Axel” Hansen, Dean Hansen; brothers-in-law, Jim Seykora, Stu Peterson, Wayne Freiheit, Virgil Mehus, Harris Peterson, Lloyd Peterson; sisters-in-law, Babe Fischer and Zella Skalicky.

One of Carol’s final requests: “I wish to have my family and friends know that I love them”. She will be missed dearly by family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Austin with Pastor Jenna Couch officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery. Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family requests that masks be worn at the visitation and service.

