Bryan P. Bierne, 42

Bryan Patrick Bierne, age 42, of Apple Valley and formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at his home in Apple Valley. Bryan was born on November 3, 1979, in Austin, Minnesota, to David and Sandra (Brua) Bierne. He graduated from Hayfield High School in 1998. Following graduation he attended the University of Wisconsin – Stout. Bryan took dog training courses, and his beloved dogs were Rowdy and Annie. He enjoyed gaming with his cousin, Brandon, and his friend, Erika.

Bryan is survived by his parents, David and Sandra; sister, Kelly (Steve) Gorvin; niece, Emma Gorvin; special dog, Annie; aunts, Cindy Bryant, Vicki (J.B.) Evans, Debra (Mike) Drescher; uncle, Jerry (Tammy) Brua; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene and Dorothy Bierne, Clarine and Stanley Larson, and Gerald Brua; cousin, Evan Long; and favorite dog, Rowdy.

A memorial gathering for Bryan will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Mower County Humane Society. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.