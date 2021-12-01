Bruns hits 1,000 as BP girls fall in OT

Blooming Prairie senior Bobbie Bruns had a big night, but her team came up a little bit short as the Awesome Blossoms lost to Kingsland (1-0 overall) 63-57 in overtime in a season opener in BP Tuesday night.

Bruns posted a career-high 30 points to go with five assists in teh loss. She has now surpassed the 1,000-point milestone.

“Overall this was a really good first game for us,” BP head coach John Bruns said. “We learned a lot about our team and who we are and what we need to be in order to get better. Kingsland is a really good team and we really had the game in hand throughout most of the second half. A few untimely turnovers and a few lapses on the defensive end let Kingsland back in the game and we weren’t able to hang on.”

BP led 28-21 at halftime.

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 30; Anna Pauly, 8; Haven Carlson, 6; Emily Miller, 4; Shawntee Snyder, 4; Macy Lembke, 3; Addison Doocy, 2; free throws: 64 percent (11-for-17)