Bruins push past Bobcats

The Austin Bruins rallied in the third period to beat the Bismarck Bobcats 3-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday night.

Matys Brassard scored the game-tying goal early in the third and Jens Richards gave Austin the lead for good with just under 13 minutes left in the game.

Klayton Knapp had 27 saves for Austin (15-9-1 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Bismarck 0 2 0 — 2

Austin 1 0 2 — 3

First period

(A) Ocean Wallace (Jens Richards, Damon Furuseth) (power play) 18:34

Second period

(B) Patrick Johnson (Adam Pietila) 5:33

(B) Eddie Shepler (Ben Troumbly) 7:54

Third period

(A) Matys Brassard (Carson Riddle, Liam Whitehouse) :44

(A) Jens Richards (Anthony Menghini, Xavier Jean-Louis) 7:17

Shots: Austin — 31; Bismarck — 29

Power plays: Austin — 1-for-3; Bismarck — 0-for-5