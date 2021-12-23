BREAKING: Law enforcement on the scene of standoff

Published 4:14 pm Thursday, December 23, 2021

By Daily Herald

Law enforceent surround a home in northwest Austin Thursday evening, the site of a standoff that’s been ongoing since Wednesday night. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

Multiple police agencies are currently on the scene of a situation that Austin Police are calling a mental health crisis.

The standoff, involving a male, is a continuation of a situation from Wednesday evening at a house on Fourth Avenue NW between 11th and 12th Street NW.

According to an email earlier Thursday to the Austin Daily Herald, the initial call involved weapons, though it’s uncertain what those weapons included.

The email stated that the situation is on-going and very fluid.

No further information is available at this time.

