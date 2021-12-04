Blue Devils beat Central Lakes for a sixth straight victory

Published 9:53 pm Friday, December 3, 2021

By Daily Herald

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team won its sixth straight game as it edged out Central Lakes (6-2 overall) 92-87 in Riverland Gym Friday.

Dominik Bangu had 19 points for the No. 7 ranked Blue Devils (6-0 overall) and Lajarrion Spinks added 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

RCC scoring: Dominik Bangu, 19; Lajarrion Spinks, 18; Cleveland Bedgood, 17; Joe Burgos, 13; Malik Cooper, 12; Junior Stone, 8; Jacob Lotz, 2; Ryan Burgess, 2; Ethan Clavero, 1; free throws: 70 percent (14-for-20)

