The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team scored its first win of the season when it topped Triton (0-2 overall) 46-33 in BP Friday.

Bobbie Bruns had 17 points and six assists for BP (1-1 overall).

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 17; Anna Pauly, 11; Haven Carlson, 9; Addison Doocy, 4; Emily Miller, 4; Emily Anderson, 1