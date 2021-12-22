Beyond the Yellow Ribbon-Austin seeking community help for National Guard party

Beyond The Yellow Ribbon-Austin is stepping up to ensure that children of the local National Guard Armory are given a Christmas to remember.

The BYR-A is planning to hold a Christmas Party on Jan. 8, complete with food for all and presents for the kids of those actively serving in the guard.

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik is heading up the fundraising campaign that will make the party possible. The hope is to have funds in place by Jan. 5.

“Our local Army National Guard soldiers have recently returned from overseas deployment, which causes many untold stresses and hardships for families,” Sandvik said. “Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Austin is an organization that is in place to assist our local military men and women and their families.”

The party is also a way to thank those in the Guard for not only serving overseas, but locally as well.

“These are men and women who step away from their regular jobs to support and serve our community and country,” Sandvik said. “On a local level, when we have a disaster, they leave their normal job and backfill all of the resources [we need]. Truly, they are superheroes who come at the drop of a hat.”

Sandvik said the group is looking for cash donations. Money can be dropped off at the Law Enforcement Center and if writing a check, people are asked to make it payable to Beyond the Yellow Ribbon-Austin.