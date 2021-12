The Hayfield girls basketball team rattled off its seventh straight win to start the season when it beat Houston (3-2 overall) 59-28 in Hayfield Tuesday.

Natalie Beaver scored 22 points to pace the Vikings (7-0 overall).

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 22; Aine Stasko, 12; Kristen Watson, 11; Josanne Tempel, 8; McKenna Chick, 2; free throws: 33 percent (2-for-6)