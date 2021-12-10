Awesome Blossoms fall to Chatfield

Published 8:06 am Friday, December 10, 2021

By Daily Herald

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team lost to Chatfield (5-1 overall) 53-37 in Chatfield Thursday night.

The Awesome Blossoms (1-3 overall) trailed by 14 at halftime, but they were able to rally within five points. BP scored just three points in the last eight minutes.

Bobbie Bruns had six points and seven assists for BP.

BP scoring: Haven Carlson, 10; Emily Miller, 7; Bobbie Bruns, 6; Addison Doocy, 5; Shawntee Snyder, 2; Lauren Schammel, 2

More News

Maureen Denise “Langan” Frein, 66

SMART Transit closing today at 5 p.m.

Dean W. Goette, 61

Packer boys hockey team blanked by Cougars

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections