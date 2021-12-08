Austin woman injured in rollover near Adams

An Austin woman was injured in rollover accident Tuesday morning near Adams.

According to Minnesota State Patrol reports, Jessica Marlen Leon Torres, was driving westbound on Highway 56 in her 1999 Ford Explorer when her vehicle entered the ditch and rolled.

Torres was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

No alcohol was involved. The Mower County Sheriffs Office, Adams Fire Department and Adams Ambulance assisted on the call.