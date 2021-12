The Austin girls basketball team beat Mankato West (2-1 overall, 2-1 Big Nine) by a score of 66-44 in Mankato Tuesday.

Hope Dudycha had 22 points to pace the Packers (3-0 overall, 2-0 Big Nine).

Austin 39 27 — 66

West 19 25 — 44

Austin scoring: Hope Dudcyha, 22; Olivia Walsh, 12; Ruby Kvam, 10; Emma Dudycha, 10; Reana Schmitt, 8; Mya Walters, 2