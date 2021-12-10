APS, Blooming Prairie call school ahead of impending storm

Published 10:20 pm Thursday, December 9, 2021

By Daily Herald

Both Austin Public Schools and Blooming Prairie Public Schools have called off school for Friday ahead of the storm that could drop between  6 and 12 inches of snow.

A large swath of southern Minnesota has been placed into a winter storm warning that begins at 9 a.m. Friday morning and will stretch through to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Check back to the Austin Daily Herald as more information becomes available.

