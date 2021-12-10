All-Herald Football Team

OFFENSE

Drew Kittelson, quarterback, Blooming Prairie

The senior completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,185 yards, 36 TDs and six interceptions. Kittelson ran for 547 yards (10.7 per carry) and 10 TDs. Kittelson was a Mr. Football finalist and he played in the Minnesota All Star Football game. He has committed to play football at Minnesota State University in Mankato.

Chase Johnson, running back, LeRoy-Ostrander

The senior led the Cardinals to their first state title in school history as he ran for 2,871 yards (11.1 per carry) and 36 scores. Johnson, who played quarterback for L-O, also completed 81 of his 168 passes for 1,554 yards and 23 TDs.

Joseph Walker, running back, Austin

The explosive senior ran for 896 yards (5.2 per carry) and 11 scores. He also caught nine passes for 122 yards.

Tyler Archer, running back, Blooming Prairie

The senior ran for 1,096 yards (7.7 per carry) and eight TDs. He also caught 17 passes for 342 yards and four TDs

Colin Jordison, wide receiver, Blooming Prairie

The senior caught 37 passes for 892 yards and 14 TDs. Jordison has committed to play football at University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Dustin Copley, wide receiver, Grand Meadow

The senior caught 19 passes for 374 yards and four TDs and he ran for 783 yards (6.5 per carry) and 15 TDs.

Luke Owens, offensive line, Austin

The junior was a steady leader up front for the Packers.

Gavin Sweeney, offensive line, LeRoy-Ostrnader

The L-O senior was a big-time blocker up front and he also caught 16 passes for 143 yards and five TDs as a tight end.

Tanner Olson, offensive line, LeRoy-Ostrander

Olson was physical up front early on in the season for the Cardinals. He moved to running back for the postseason and ran for 768 yards (7.4 per carry) and 19 TDs. L-O’s offense ran for almost 5,000 yards on the season.

Ezra Kiley, offensive line, Blooming Prairie

The senior helped lead a balanced BP offense.

Zander Jacobson, offensive line, Hayfield

The sophomore allowed just one sack in 249 pass attempts this season.

DEFENSE

Gavin Sweeney, defensive line, LeRoy-Ostrander

The senior amassed 113 tackles, 8 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 4 recovered fumbles, and four fumbles forced.

Tanner Olson, defensive line, LeRoy-Ostrander

The senior had 137 tackles, 15 sacks, 23 tackles for a loss and 1 Interception.

Riley Paul, defensive line, Grand Meadow

The senior had 11 solo tackles, 68 assisted tackles and seven sacks.

Ezra Kiley, defensive line, Blooming Prairie

The senior had 53 tackles, 12 for a loss and six sacks.

Christian Luthe, defensive line, Southland

The senior had 60 tackles and one fumble forced.

Alex Lea, linebacker, Blooming Prairie

The freshman only began starting halfway through the season, but he finished with a team-high 88 tackles to go along with tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.

Tyler Archer, linebacker, Blooming Prairie

The senior had 84 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

Brendan Kennedy, linebacker, Southland

The senior finished with 64 solo tackles and he was in on 135 total tackles, 20 of them for a loss or no gain. Kennedy had 34 tackles against Mabel-Canton, which was the fourth most in MSHSL history and a Southland school record. Kennedy forced five fumbles and recovered two fumbles.

Drew Kittelson, defensive back, Blooming Prairie

The senior had 23 tackles and four interceptions.

Dustin Copley, defensive back, Grand Meadow

The senior was in on 33 tackles and he picked off one pass.

Taylor Glynn, defensive back, Grand Meadow

The senior was in on 110 tackles to go with three interceptions.

HONORABLE MENTION

Taylor Glynn, quarterback, Grand Meadow

The senior completed 65 percent of his passes for 13 TDs and four interceptions. He ran for 654 yards (6 per carry) and 10 TDs.

Manny Guy, Austin, wide receiver

The speedy junior made the most of his opportunities on a run-heavy team as he caught 24 passes for 44 yards and five TDs.

Jake Truckenmiller, quarterback, Lyle-Pacelli

The junior completed 51 of 139 passes for 519 yards and five TDs. He ran for 215 yards and a score. Truckenmiller added 36 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

Trey Anderson, running back, Lyle-Pacelli

The junior ran for 348 yards and two TDs and he caught 24 passes for 245 yards and two TDs. Anderson had 63 tackles on defense.

Zander Jacobson, Hayfield, defensive line

The sophomore had five sacks and eight tackles for a loss, two with a pair of fumbles recovered and forced.

Karver Heydt, linebacker/running back, Hayfield

The senior ran for 786 yards (7.3 per carry) and scored nine TDs and he also caught 29 passes for 237 yards and four scores. Heydt had 62 tackles and one interception on defense.

Isaac Matti, wide receiver, Hayfield

The junior caught 28 passes for 477 yards and four TD.

Corbin Ludemann, utility, Grand Meadow

The senior played running back, tight end, wide receiver, defensive end, linebacker and defensive back for Grand Meadow. He finished with 362 rushing yards and four TDs to go along with 20 catches for 318 yards. Ludemann also had 24 solo tackles and 61 assists.

Sam Pirkl, defensive line, Blooming Prairie

The junior was in on 63 tackles, with eight going for a loss, and he had 3.5 sacks.

Brendan Kennedy, running back, Southland

The senior ran for 704 yards (6.6 per carry) and eight TDs. He caught 44 passes for 714 yards and four TDs.

Harrison Hanna, quarterback, Southland

The senior completed 48 percent of his passes for 1,416 yards, 12 TDs and six interceptions. Hanna ran for 390 yards (4.8 average) and seven TDs.