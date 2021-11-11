The Salvation Army Red Kettle season begins Friday

With new struggles caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and just 50 days until Christmas, The Salvation Army is digging in for another challenging season of need.

The Salvation Army of Mower County is calling on everyone to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction amid the holiday season as Red Kettles launch throughout the city starting this Friday.

“With the resurgence of COVID-19, The Salvation Army of Mower County anticipates requests for service to increase this holiday season,” said Major Jeff Strickler. “With the public’s generosity, The Salvation Army will continue to provide help and hope to hundreds of individuals and families in need.”

Social services organizations like The Salvation Army have worked to provide help and hope since the pandemic started, but needs are increasing again this holiday season. Families are facing eviction as moratoriums end, as well as new pandemic-related challenges such as food shortages, inflation, and increased energy costs.

The Mower County Salvation Army service center estimates it will need $80,000 this Christmas season to provide help to those in need.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army of Mower County has provided meals, food boxes, nights of lodging, rent, and utility assistance at increased levels.

The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:

Make a safe and secure donation at your nearest Red Kettle starting Friday. Contactless options are available at any kettle, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal or a QR code scan

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify the amount

Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555

Provide new toys and clothing through The Salvation Army Angel Tree for local children of families in need

Visit registertoring.com to volunteer to ring a bell at a Red Kettle.

Every donation helps give hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to donate or learn more about how you can help this year.

If you need services or know someone in need, then visit SalvationArmyUSA.org to find a location near you